Colours, creativity at Fashion Finest Runway

At the just concluded Fashion Finest Africa Epic Show, established and budding fashion designers went all out to showcase their pieces on the runway.

On the runway, bright and fun colours were mixed and matched with the ever patterned African print.

The creativity were top notch from designers who showed their work. The amazing designs came from numerous designers such as Eugene D’Wise from Ghana, LovelabelbyIfe, Cute-Saint, Joseph Ejiro, Afro King and Queen, Deefurse Leatherware and many others. Wherever there is a runway show, models assemble.

Many Nigerian models were engaged for the two-day event, which a few agreed is always a blessing in a time when jobs are scarce.

As a way of empowering young people, who have had interest in fashion and modelling, three young people went home with N100,000 each as winners of the People’s Catwalk Competition, which had over 200 contestants.

With the amazing opportunities that abound in the fashion industry and the vast potential of young people in Nigeria and Africa alone, it is clear that the Epic Show is here to stay and will keep serving as the leading platform that bridges the gap between young fashion entrepreneurs and their dreams in their fashion journey.

Founder of the Adire Oodua Textile Hub, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi, urged young people to take advantage of the platform that has been created by Fashions Finest Africa as collaboration is the way to go if they wish to grow in the fashion industry.

She reaffirmed her utmost support for the brand and the CEO, Mr Sola Oyebade, as he worked with her and mentored her at her entry into the fashion space with African Fashion Week London and Nigeria.

