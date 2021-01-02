Sports

Columbian club wants Musa

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has become a target for Columbian side Tigres FC, New Telegraph can report. The Eagles skipper has become an object of interest from a number of clubs and CONCACAF Champions League winners Tigres FC are the latest club showing interest in the free agent. According to Multimedios Deportes, Tigres are hoping to sign a marque player, as they will be participating in February’s Club World Cup organized by FIFA and Musa is the number one candidate.

Tigres have to part with a foreigner to free up a roster spot for the Nigeria captain as they currently have 11 players not born in Mexico on their roster. Musa has been on the lookout for a new employer after mutually terminating his contract with Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

West Brom are mulling over a move for the Golden Boot Soccer Academy product in January after a loan transfer to the Premier League side fell though in the summer transfer window. Galatasaray and CSKA Moscow have also been mentioned as possible destinations for Musa whose priority is to return to Europe ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup. Former Nigeria international Ikechukwu Uche played for Tigres in 2015 and scored on his debut in the CONCACAF Champions League.

