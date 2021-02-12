Opinion

Columbus arrives America!

Students of agricultural science in a secondary school in Abak, Akwa Ibom State, had a sour taste of micro-politics recently. They went to their school to discover that their carefully cultivated farm, part of their curriculum, had been ravaged by cattle in the night and they had nothing to show for their monthslong labour. Not only were the armed herders still in the community and the sacred cows still loitering around, like marauding locusts; the herders seemed to be as comfortable with the carnage as bishops presiding over mass. It was not the first time the herders had left a trail of destruction in the school or in other schools and even personal farmlands.

The principal of the school bemoaned the fate of the students and wondered why the Federal Government had failed to address the issue, and stop such unwholesome trespass on personal properties. She argued that Akwa Ibom people who raise livestock try to stick to their farmlands, and wondered why these “trouble-makers” would not stay in their states and graze on their lands. Well, it is a rather complicated matter. Anyone who has watched James Bond movies before would have a clearer idea of the matter. Agent 007 “James Bond” was licensed to kill and he was trusted to be the prosecutor and judge in each case.

He had the power of life and death in his hands. Ditto for the herders. They are a breed of James Bond’s. All of them appear to be licensed to kill at the slightest provocation. Are you wondering why the Federal Government do not bother to prosecute them? Well same reason that no one ever thought of bringing James Bond to the law for any of his many killings. Guess what would have happened if the students had confronted the herders and hurt the sacred cows? Well, the herders would have ransacked the school, killed and maimed the students and teachers, and Abuja would make a footnote of the incident as another herders/farmers clash.

If you were to try to argue this out with the presidential spokesman (on herders’ issues), he would remind you that farmers are farmers no matter their ages. He would of course add that herders/farmers clash had been in Nigeria from the days of yore. But this student-farmers were much wise and let the destroyed farms be in the interest of national peace. But there is light in the horizon, and students may hope that one day they would farm and reap their plantings. Governors in the North have decided that open grazing by herdsmen should be done away with. Good thinking! If they keep on this track, they would soon also realize that tea and sandwiches make a good breakfast and that email is a faster means of communication than letter-writing through Nigerian Postal Services.

The social scientist who actually discovered that open grazing is obsolete is the Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje and he deserves a national award. Putting forward his discovery to the rest of his colleagues, the wise man (who I also intend to nominate for the Nobel Prize, particularly now that Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Prize) noted that herders should embrace ranching and stop herding their cows from the North to the South in search of pasture. This reminds me of the American story.

The history books claim that Christopher Columbus discovered America. But when that restless wanderer sailed across the Atlantic and landed in America, they were people living there – the Red Indians. So, how could you discover another man’s land? Which caused the Red Indians to organize a boat regatta some time ago and sailed to the coasts of Spain, came ashore and exclaimed that they had discovered Europe.

The morale of the story being that long before Ganduje woke up to this reality, patriotic Nigerians who do not place ethnicism above patriotism had been saying that the idea of driving cattle everywhere was not in anybody’s interest. Herders should not go around “discovering” pasture for their cattle on people’s farmlands and destroying people’s livelihoods! But all the same “Columbus” has finally arrived “America” and we can let him enjoy his moment as a discoverer and genius. Let us join him and stop open grazing once and for all.

