Combating itchy scalp, dandruff

Itchy scalp and dandruff are among the toughest battles women fight maintaining their hair. Dandruff has been fingered as one of the many hair and scalp problems that hinder hair growth.

Until tea tree oil was discovered to help treat dandruff and itchy scalp problems, many beauty experts have tried many remedies in the book, both natural and chemical products. More research have proved that tea tree oil has strong antiseptic, antifungal, and antibiotic properties which are trusted source that can relieve dry scalp and its symptoms.

Confirming that tea tree oil can work miracles in restoring healthy scalp and healthy, General Manager, Re are Limited, makers of Natures Gentle Touch hair range, Chijioke Anaele at the recent relaunch of their company’s tea tree anti-dandruff treatment stated that Tea Tree Treatment Therapy always brings relief to different scalp problems. “Research has improved over the years where Tea tree therapy is concerned. This is why premium hair range like Natures Gentle Touch keep improving our tea tree anti-dandruff range,” he said. Explaining more on dandruff, he said that it is an irritating scalp condition marked by constant itching and flakes of the skin on the scalp. It can be very embarrassing if not well treated and managed. Mr Anaele noted that the constant itching that arises from dandruff can lead to permanent scalp damage. Adding that dandruff is known to weaken the root of the hair, thereby making it prone to breakage.

“This treatment is based on the essential Tea Tree Oil, which is known for its anti-microbial and therapeutic properties. It has been tested and shown to relieve dandruff, condition the scalp and fight itching.

The treatment also has a blend of rich natural ingredients like Jojoba Oil, Avocado Oil, Shea Butter and other herbal extracts that acts to improve the health of the hair during treatment.”

In its over two decades of operation, Recare Ltd, owners of Natures Gentle Touch & Hairsavvy brands has become one of the leaders in the manufacturing and marketing of beauty and personal care products in Africa. With operations in Nigeria and South Africa, the company has developed treatments that enable the fight and control of dandruff, a major hair and scalp problem of Nigerian women.

