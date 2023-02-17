News

Come and apply for space in Bayelsa, NCDMB tells Sub-Saharan firms

Posted on

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) Executive Secretary Simbi Wabote has invited business organisations from the sub-Saharan region interested in the manufacture of equipment, components and others to apply for spaces in the industrial parks at Emeyal II in Bayelsa State, and Odukpani, Cross River State. He made the call during a presentation he made at the opening of the 7th SAIPEC Sub-Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Lagos on Thursday Hinting at the need for peer review mechanisms, and sharing of experiences and ideas on industry sustainability and growth, he also proposed strategies that would break down barriers and promote crossborder collaboration amongst governments and businesses. The NCDMB, however, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the technical secretary of the national content monitoring committee of Senegal (STCNSCL), the agency that is responsible for the coordination and supervision of the development and implementation of the local content strategies in the Senegalese oil and gas sector.

 



