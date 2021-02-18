Metro & Crime

Come for your cars or forfeit them, Police tell abandoned vehicle owners

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority and the Commissioner of Police Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) Annex, Adeniji Adele, both in Lagos State have called on the owners of  abandoned vehicles in their respective commands to come for them.
The vehicles and motorcycles, which are parked at the Roro division, Tincan Division and FSARS, are said to be causing obstruction on the road leading to the various commands.
Therefore, the owners of the vehicles and motorcycles have been warned to come forward and collect them within 24 hours or the vehicles and motorcycles will be forfeited and auctioned to the general public.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Mob lynches father of three mistaken for robber

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

…victim’s family cries for justice An angry mob has beaten a 45-year-old carpenter, Mr. Olufalayi Obadare, to death at the Olujoda area of Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. A witness said the father of three was killed about 5p.m., on Wednesday when some youths, who mistook him for a robber, descended on Obadare for roaming the streets […]
Metro & Crime

Amotekun personnel shoots police officer in Oyo town

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo,

There was confusion on Saturday when a member of the Oyo State Security Network also known as “Amotekun Corps” shot a police officer in Oyo town. New Telegraph learnt that the police officer, Mr. Fatai Yekini, was shot by an Amotekun Corps member identified as Ibrahim Ogundele at the Sanga area of Oyo town while […]
Metro & Crime

Court remands 2 lawyers in EFCC’s custody over electoral fraud

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU

Justice Chuka Obiozor of a Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of two lawyers in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged manipulation of the 2018 elections of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) which produced Paul Usoro (SAN) as President. The order was sequel to the arraignment […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica