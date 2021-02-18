Come for your cars or forfeit them, Police tell abandoned vehicle owners

Taiwo Jimoh

The Commissioner of Police, Ports Authority and the Commissioner of Police Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) Annex, Adeniji Adele, both in Lagos State have called on the owners of abandoned vehicles in their respective commands to come for them.

The vehicles and motorcycles, which are parked at the Roro division, Tincan Division and FSARS, are said to be causing obstruction on the road leading to the various commands.

Therefore, the owners of the vehicles and motorcycles have been warned to come forward and collect them within 24 hours or the vehicles and motorcycles will be forfeited and auctioned to the general public.

