Come for your stolen phones, police boss tells victims

The Bayelsa State Commissioner of Police, Mike Okoli has called on members of the public whose phones were stolen recently, to contact the Police Command for possible identification as his men have arrested two suspects in possession of 23 stolen android mobile phones.

In a statement on Tuesday by the Police Public Relations Officer, Asinim Butswat: “The suspects, Yusuf Abubakar ‘m’ 51years and Lawali Aliyu ‘m’ 40 years were arrested by SWAT Operatives, at Akenfa, Yenagoa on 14 March, 2021, at about 1400 hours, while conveying the phones to Kano State, in a Toyota Hiace Bus with Reg No. DUT 37 ZB.

“The Commissioner of Police Bayelsa State Command Mike Okoli calls on members of the public whose phones were stolen recently, to contact the Police Command for possible identification and recovery.

“Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to unravel the source of the stolen android phones.”

