News Top Stories

Come, invest in Nigeria Delta –Dikio tells kins in the Diaspora

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, YENAGOA Comment(0)

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col Milland Dixon Dikio  (rtd), has appealed to the Niger Delta people in the Diaspora to come home and invest their money in the region, disclosing that there are various opportunities in the region, especially in maritime, agriculture and gas sectors.

Speaking at the 2022 Ijaw Diaspora convention, which held in New Jersey, USA, on July 3, Dikio referred to the palm oil sub-sector as another opportunity with huge economic potential begging for attention. He decried the emphasis on crude oil, explaining that palm oil had broader market, greater economic value and better profit if serious invest-ments could be made to harness it. Dikio in a statement

yesterday, signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Neotabase Egbe, described the opportunities in the region as new market frontiers waiting for investors to unlock them and reap bountiful economic benefits.

He allayed the security fears of those in the Diaspora, saying the interventions of the amnesty office had calmed down frayed nerves and restored peace in the region, maintaining that PAP has redesigned the training programmes of ex-agitators with the introduction of the novel train, employ and mentor (TEM) initiative. He disclosed that currently under TEM1500delegateshad been deployed in various reputable companies to pursue careers in maritime, agriculture, oil and gas among others.

The statement read: “The ex-agitators no longer block roads because of my efforts to make PAP focus on beneficiaries and my introduction of new conflict resolution system. Also my administration created the strategic communications committee ( SCC) comprising ex-agitators, who were taught negotiating skills, bridge-building, networking, and other friendly ways of resolving conflicts.

“The tension in the region has reduced drastically following my deliberate policy of continually engaging all stakeholders to tackle problems. My leadership is focused on the mission of making ex-agitators economically self-reliant, either through entrepreneurship or paid employments.”

Correcting the misconceptions of PAP, it added: “The broader amnesty package is critical for all to understand, because people equate the whole basket of incentives that the Federal Government rolled out at the time of the amnesty declaration to the amnesty programme.

“Amnesty programme is always mistaken for the Niger Delta recovery plan with many placing unrealistic expectations on the programme. It is a disarmament, demobilisation and reintegration programme; in essence, a holding fort to create enabling environmentforpeacetoreign in the Niger Delta.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Gov Emmanuel, pride of PDP – Ologbondiyan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…Says Akwa Ibom’s success in Ibom Air, Ibom Deep Sea Port, prove that Nigeria’s problem is leadership … Commends AKS Governor for making Africa’s Inspiring Individuals list Akwa Ibom State, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel remains one of the greatest assets and pride of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) even as the party Governor congratulates […]
News

Nigeria to access $150m from Islamic Development Bank

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Nigeria’s Special Agro-industrial Processing Zone (SAPZ) is set to receive $150 million from Islamic Development Bank (ISDB). ISDB Vice-President, Country Operations and Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Dr Mansur Muhtar, confirmed this yesterday at the 5th African International Conference on Islamic Finance in Abuja. The event had in attendance the 14th Emir of Kano and […]
News

Lawan throws weight behind Ekiti Medical Science varsity

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has promised that he will ensure that the proposed Federal University of Medical and Environmental Sciences, Iyin-Ekiti, is actualised. Lawan made the promise while hosting community leaders from Iyin-Ekiti led by HRM, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaiye, who was in Abuja to contribute to the deliberations at the public […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica