Come Play Naija': Brand new car, cash, and other prizes to be won on show finale

One lucky contestant will go home with a brand-new car at the finale of Africa Magic’s popular game show, ‘Come Play Naija’.

The finale will air on Friday, 25th March from 10:00pm till the morning of Saturday, 26th March on DStv channel 199 and AM Family.

AM Come Play which made its debut on the 3rd of March and has since entertained subscribers with 11 amazing episodes where contestants have won millions of naira while participating in various games including trivia which tested the contestants’ mental, physical, and teamwork skills; 3 obstacles courses where the speed and stamina of the contestant are tested and the Spin the wheel segment.

The Home Play edition which became very popular with DStv and GOtv subscribers has rewarded 120 subscribers with 50,000 naira each for predicting the correct winning team during the Saturday live show.

The ultimate finale will see winners from previous episodes compete for cash and other prizes including a brand-new car!

It promises to be a night of fun and excitement as 38 contestants will slug it out starting Friday night and going on till a winner emerges.

 

