Arts & Entertainments

Come Play Naija game show debuts tonight on Africa Magic

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Edwin Usoboh

The brand-new Africa Magic game show, Come Play Naija premieres Thursday night on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban, and Family and will air every Thursday and Friday from 9pm and Saturday from 7pm.

‘Come Play Naija’ is a game show that will see two teams competing in a collection of games for a chance to win up to five million naira every episode.

Comedian and TV host, Hero Daniels, will host the show and is set to bring his creativity, fun, wits and let’s not forget those humorous facial expressions to the excitement of the show.

The show will run in five segments – ‘Trivia Time’, ‘Obstacle Course 1’, ‘Obstacle Course 2’, ‘Obstacle Course 3’, and ‘Spin the Wheel’. Each segment will require one or more team members to participate in the games that are valued from N400,000 to N2,000,000. Up to N5 million will be up for grabs on every episode.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said: “We are very excited about our latest show, which happens to be a first-of-its-kind family game show in Nigeria. We know how much our viewers enjoyed the Big Brother Naija Friday Night games, so we decided to create a show where they get to participate in light-hearted, fun, entertaining, and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes. We urge our DStv and GOtv subscribers and new customers to tune in when the show premieres in March.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Buju shuts down Balmoral Convention Center as Wizkid, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, others deliver electrifying performances

Posted on Author Reporter

  It was indeed a night of fun and razzmatazz at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island when rave of the moment and presently industry favorite, Buju, staged a successful debut concert tagged ‘Buju: Sorry I am Late’, Sponsored by Chivas Regal and packaged by Achievas Entertainment; a leading showbiz company in […]
Arts & Entertainments

Toyin Adegbola: It’s unfortunate Baba Ijesha’s case became public debate

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Toyin Adegbola, Nollywood actress, says it is unfortunate that the case against Baba Ijeha, the embattled actor accused of assaulting a 14-year-old girl, became a matter of public debate. Despite being granted bail, Baba Ijesha has remained in detention over his inability to meet the bail terms. A court in Lagos later quashed his bail […]
Arts & Entertainments

How two AAU graduates, Two Tigers, are redefining music

Posted on Author Reporter

  The name Two Tigers may not ring a bell in the nation’s music industry but for Oguro Ibos and Jimoh Abiodun Prince, the world is theirs to conquer musically. Both graduates of the the famous Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State, Oguro Ibos alias ‘Zilly Tiger’ and Jimoh Abiodun also known as ‘Zeel Tiger’, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica