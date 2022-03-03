Come Play Naija game show debuts tonight on Africa Magic

Edwin Usoboh

The brand-new Africa Magic game show, Come Play Naija premieres Thursday night on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban, and Family and will air every Thursday and Friday from 9pm and Saturday from 7pm.

‘Come Play Naija’ is a game show that will see two teams competing in a collection of games for a chance to win up to five million naira every episode.

Comedian and TV host, Hero Daniels, will host the show and is set to bring his creativity, fun, wits and let’s not forget those humorous facial expressions to the excitement of the show.

The show will run in five segments – ‘Trivia Time’, ‘Obstacle Course 1’, ‘Obstacle Course 2’, ‘Obstacle Course 3’, and ‘Spin the Wheel’. Each segment will require one or more team members to participate in the games that are valued from N400,000 to N2,000,000. Up to N5 million will be up for grabs on every episode.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, said: “We are very excited about our latest show, which happens to be a first-of-its-kind family game show in Nigeria. We know how much our viewers enjoyed the Big Brother Naija Friday Night games, so we decided to create a show where they get to participate in light-hearted, fun, entertaining, and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes. We urge our DStv and GOtv subscribers and new customers to tune in when the show premieres in March.”

