Come Play Naija: Why we are investing in game show –Busola Tejumola

Africa Magic, the leading provider of entertainment content for Africa, has announced the launch of a new game show recently in Lagos. Come Play Naija is a 60-minute game show format that involves two teams competing against each other for a chance to win millions of Naira and other surprise prizes such as a brandnew car.

The show will premiere on Thursday, March 3, 2022 and will be available to customers on DStv and GOtv. Speaking during the launch, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr. Busola Tejumola, described the new show as an entertainment package that will further affirm Africa Magic’s position as a leading local entertainment provider, ranging from reality shows to movies, drama series, and now family game shows.

“We are very excited about our latest show which happens to be a first-of-itskind family game show in Nigeria. We know how much our viewers enjoyed the Big Brother Naija Friday Night games, so we decided to create a show where they get to participate in light-hearted, fun, entertaining, and fast-paced games to win amazing prizes.

We urge our DStv and GOtv subscribers and new customers to tune in when the show premieres in March,” said Tejumola. The show is divided into five segments with different games – Trivia games, Obstacle Course 1, Obstacle Course 2, Obstacle Course 3, and Spin the Wheel.

Each segment will require one or more team members to participate in the games that are valued from N400,000 to N2,000,000. The show, hosted by media personality Hero Daniels, will air Thursdays and Fridays from 9 pm and every Saturday from 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family.

Tejumola also disclose that viewers will also take part in a home play edition on the Saturday live show to win cash prizes weekly. This Home Play is exclusive to active DStv and GOtv subscribers

