News

Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka D’1st unveils Laffmattazz 2023

Posted on Author Oluwadamilola Ojo Comment(0)

Veteran Comedian and Master of Ceremony Gbenga Adeyinka D’1st has announced the 2023 plans for Laffmattazz, his traveling comedymusic show. Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka and Friends “The Unity Tour” is slated to kick off in Ibadan and then move on to other South-Western states according to the tradition of the leading traveling comedy brand in Nigeria Gbenga Adeyinka D’1st said the tour promises to be exciting like never before, as he will be storming the South-West with amazing and creative talents across the country. He said: “My crew and I are working round the clock to ensure that the show brings laughter and happiness to the good people of Nigeria’s South-West, (which the Laffmattazz brand is known for) even as we promote Unity” he added.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

APGA leadership sabotaging party’s chance’

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, NNEWI

A peace and reconciliation committee headed by Senator Victor Umeh has been set up by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to unite the party.   The team on Saturday paid a visit to Bianca, wife of the late leader of the party, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, at her Enugu residence. According to a post […]
News

S’Arabia to allow conditional entry ‘from all countries’ despite Omicron

Posted on Author Reporter

  Saudi Arabia will allow entry to travellers “from all countries” as long as they have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine inside the kingdom, it said on Saturday, a day after suspending flights from seven African countries due to the Omicron variant. The ministry said the travellers would be allowed in from next […]
News

Trump fires top US election cybersecurity official who defended vote

Posted on Author Reporter

…as President claims ‘dead people voted’ President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired top cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a message on Twitter, accusing him without evidence of making a “highly inaccurate” statement affirming the November 3 election was secure and rejecting claims of fraud. Trump has made debunked allegations that the election was “rigged” and […]

Leave a Reply