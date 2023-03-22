Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka D’1st unveils Laffmattazz 2023

Veteran Comedian and Master of Ceremony Gbenga Adeyinka D’1st has announced the 2023 plans for Laffmattazz, his traveling comedymusic show. Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka and Friends “The Unity Tour” is slated to kick off in Ibadan and then move on to other South-Western states according to the tradition of the leading traveling comedy brand in Nigeria Gbenga Adeyinka D’1st said the tour promises to be exciting like never before, as he will be storming the South-West with amazing and creative talents across the country. He said: “My crew and I are working round the clock to ensure that the show brings laughter and happiness to the good people of Nigeria’s South-West, (which the Laffmattazz brand is known for) even as we promote Unity” he added.”
