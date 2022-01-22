Arts & Entertainments

Comedian MC Abbey becomes pastor

Popular Nigerian comedian and event compere, Abiodun Olopade better known as MC Abbey may dump comedy for the pulpit having founded his own ministry tagged; ‘Destiny Ways International Ministry’. Hitherto known as MC Abbey Da Prof is now identified as Pastor Abiodun Olopade; and has equally changed his bio on all social media platforms to Minister of the gospel, MC/Comedian and Actor.

Speaking on what led to his calling, Pastor Abiodun Olopade said: ‘It is a divine mandate to advance God’s kingdom and establish his culture upon the earth through a culture of worship, transforming lives and influencing our space by the power of his grace and culture.” It is pertinent to note that MC Abbey began his comedy career in 2001 in Warri, Delta State and has since proved to be outstanding in the comedy business.

 

Our Reporters

