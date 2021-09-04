Comedian Okey Bakassi celebrates 20th wedding anniversar y

Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi, has celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, Ezinne. The comedian and actor took to his Instagram page where he penned a cute note to celebrate the special day. “Wow it’s 20yrs already. I still remember the many love letters, our humble beginning in that Festac BQ, many people doubted, but we believed, the wedding in PH. The kids came – Dera, Fechi and Cheta. The challenges – lonely nights apart. It has not been easy but God has been with us,’’ he wrote. “Together we started. Together we have grown…..we’ll age Together my darling wife. I love you Zizi….even the world knows. HAPPY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TO US! #theonyegbules #familylove #togetherforever.”

Like this: Like Loading...