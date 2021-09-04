Comedian Okey Bakassi celebrates 20th wedding anniversar y

Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi, has celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary with his wife, Ezinne. The comedian and actor took to his Instagram page where he penned a cute note to celebrate the special day. “Wow it’s 20yrs already. I still remember the many love letters, our humble beginning in that Festac BQ, many people doubted, but we believed, the wedding in PH. The kids came – Dera, Fechi and Cheta. The challenges – lonely nights apart. It has not been easy but God has been with us,’’ he wrote. “Together we started. Together we have grown…..we’ll age Together my darling wife. I love you Zizi….even the world knows. HAPPY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TO US! #theonyegbules #familylove #togetherforever.”
Related Articles
Jussie Smollett’s alleged attackers no longer interested intestifying against him
The Nigerian men who allegedly attacked Hollywood star, Jussie Smollett in 2019, are said to be no longer interested in testifying against him. The two brothers, Abel and Ola Osundario are now reportedly unwilling to testify against the actor. PageSix reports that the brothers have changed their minds because they feel as if police are […]
AFRIMA 2021: AU unveils calendar of events, calls for entries
The African Union, in partnership with the International Committee of the All African Music Awards, AFRIMA, has formally unveiled the calendar of events for the upcoming 2021 edition of the awards ceremony. The unveiling event took place at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia recently. The unveiling activity marks the formal opening of […]
333riller outlines 5-year plan to take over Nigerian music scene
An upcoming music act, Lawal Temitope (aka 333riller), has outlined his five-year target to rise to the top on the Nigerian music scene. The Ibadan-based musician, whose talent has not gone unnoticed among growing fans, ventured into music at a young age as a member of his church choir and as an avid listener […]
