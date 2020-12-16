Arts & Entertainments

Comedian Oyetunji plans scholarships for indigent Lagos students

Entertainment savvy comedian, Oyetunji Bajulaiye says he is planning to offer scholarships to indigent students soon.
Oyetunji said, the number of school dropouts were gradually increasing, and needs to be tackled.
He said his love for education has motivated him to offer assistance to the poorest of the poor in the society.
“When I see kids roam the streets, it gives me concern to help, and take them off the streets back to the classrooms.
“I believe with my initiative, other entertainers will take a cue from it and also do something for the society in their own little ways,” Oyetunji said.

