Comedian Seyi Law loses mum, says 'My heart is so broken

Oluwaseyitan Aletile, Nigerian comedian better known as Seyi Law, has lost his mother. The entertainer announced the passing of his mother via an Instagram post on Tuesday. In the touching tribute, Seyi Law disclosed that he and his family spoke to her a day before she died. The comedian also appreciated his mother, who he referred to as “my darling queen,” for her “good heart and kindness”.

In another post, Seyi Law reiterated his love for her, adding that “my heart is so broken”. The entertainer, however, didn’t disclose the circumstances that led to his mother’s death. “My dear mother, my darling queen is gone. I saw a flash of light enter my room, I saw a full moon and then, my phone rang that my beloved Queen has ended her journey,” he wrote.

“I am grateful to you, my beautiful mother for speaking to my family yesterday before you removed this earthly body. You sang with Tifeoluwa, spoke with Tiwaloluwa and my wife, and encouraged me. “Thank you for your good heart and kindness. I wish heaven waited, but God knows best. Please Dear God, let the funfair to welcome home my mother be as loud as the goodness and kindness of her heart. My dearest Queen, rest well and in Peace. We love you forever, HM. Queen Esper Tinuola Aletile.”

 

