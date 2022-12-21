News

Comedian Sirone; One Of The Fast Rising Comedian Is Taking Over Social Media Space

Nigeria and Nigerians continue to headline the world entertainment scene, with comedy remaining one of the parts of the sector the nation is reputed for globally.

One of the comedians growing rapidly in the industry is Igwe Uchenna Paul popularly known as Comedian Sirone. Originally from Ebonyi State, Sirone was born in Anambra State both in the eastern part of Nigeria

The skits released by Comedian Sirone have endeared him to millions of fans and followers across the country as he constantly shares funny skits to his over 400k followers on Instagram.

Comedian Sirone has done well for himself starting as an actor and event compere to becoming a musician and now a comedian. A graduate from the College of Education, Ebonyi, Sirone also had his secondary education at Army Day Secondary school in Ebonyi which shaped his creative side.

His comedy career began in 2010 and in 2020, he moved to Lagos when one of his funny skits went viral nationwide. Comedian Sirone has earned for himself a reputation of being regarded as one of the internet comedians in Nigeria with the highest engagement online. His unique style of outfits sets him aside from his peers.

 

