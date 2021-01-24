Comedienne WarriPikin’s blunt advice to married men

Nigeria’s top comedian, Anita Asuoha popularly known as WarriPikin has advised married men to earn respect from their wives rather than command it with assult.

In one of her recent videos on social media that is gradually going viral, the social media influencer and event compere was blunt in her statement, stressing that there is more to being a man than to satisfy a woman in bed. “Men, this is an advice to you.

There is more to being a man than to know how to satisfy a woman in bed. I have been privileged to have women I mentor and the kind of stories I hear about marriages are terrible. Many women are suffering in their marriages.

Most women cannot talk to their husbands without being beaten and their things thrown out of the house. Some go as far as telling their wives things like ‘you are lucky I married you’.

One said the husband beat her up and after that, seized her car keys and locked the shop he opened for her, haba.

“Stop treating your wife like disposable cups that has no value. Yes, the bible said a woman should be submissive to the husband but men please make it easy for your wife to submit to you. You don’t command respect, you earn it,” she said.

Aside being behind several hilarious videos on instagram, WarriPikin has also made several videos that addresses social issues, especially troubled marriages.

