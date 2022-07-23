Comedy has been reduced to side show –LAFUP

Born Oluwasegun Ogundipe but better known as LAFUP, he is one of the versatile comedians in Nigeria who kicked off his comedy career from the ancient city of Ibadan, Southern Nigeria. Married to his university girlfriend whom he proposed to during one of his major shows in Ibadan, LAFUP is a game changer when it comes to the comedy business having been mentored by some of the best in the industry. He spoke wth MUTIAT LAWORE. Excerpts

As a comedian/compere, how will you rate the industry at the moment?

The industry is changing, although one cannot overlook the invasion of the “tom, dick and harry.” Structure is gradually being put in place and those who are thorough performers and true live comedy performers are stepping up. At least, we now know that a comedian can hold their audience with or without music artistes. We are not there yet, but with our history and feats thus far, there are no limits.

Critics say comedy events are becoming boring as mostly same acts/musicians are being rotated. What is your take and how can this be tackled?

It’s the bandwagon effect! There is basically only one template everyone is employing. We, comedians, have by ourselves reduced comedy to a side attraction as against the main and complete art that it is. As a comedy researcher, I have always maintained that comedy is now being used as a means to an end majorly instead of the end in itself. There is a place for comedy art and as at its custodian we owe it to the art to place it where it belongs always. The critics are right and that is why my show Lafup The Circus is different. The solution is to be true to our art and help more comics grow by giving them more platforms to cut across to the comedy lovers, encourage and create a forum where stand-up comedy writers are encouraged and also create group that can groom up-and-coming comedians through the process of writing, tailoring and eventually performing that very comedy routine.

A popular comedian once claimed that comedians are more united than musicians and that you support one another for free. Is this true and how has this helped the industry?

Technically it has helped more comedy platforms to grow but then, it’s also the same reason the number of musical artistes pushing the fat envelopes are not comparable to the comedians. We help ourselves and I tell you, that is a major strength of the Nigerian comedy industry as against any other sector in the performing sector of the creative industry.

You have a large fan base in Ibadan despite having moved to Lagos, how was that possible?

I have not moved to Lagos, I have only expanded to Lagos. Clearly Lagos is the hub and the commercial centre for entertainment business in Africa, so if you don’t have a representation in Lagos, you are not likely to be on top your game. I work more with brands and they need me in Lagos so often, hence that notion. I still produce two shows in Ibadan every year: March and December 26. I am so with my base, and I am so with my fans everywhere in any part of the world. I just need to keep up with their pace and keep working hard for them.

What is that one thing a lot of people don’t know about you?

I love to cook. It’s the first thing after comedy and writing.

Is comedy about being funny?

Primarily yes. But everything has a process, so does comedy. And this process is not always funny. If you ask about the business, that another story entirely.

What strategies would you advise up-and-coming comedians to employ in order to break into the mainstream?

Join a comedy group, it’s how most music stars became lone stars. You are in the choir first then you start taking solo, same process for comedy. The integral part of the game is writing, creating the jokes. If you don’t learn that as a young comedian, you will only settle for stealing people’s jokes as we often see these days. Work hard, read wide, get a mentor and most importantly, the only way to learn to swim is to get into the water.

What is your most valuable bodily possession?

My mind, my ingenuity.

Craziest thing you have ever done?

I’m not really crazy, I’m mad. I was the MC at a wedding reception in Lagos on the same day of my show, LAFUPLIVE 2009. The amount they offered, was what I just couldn’t make at my show that year in Ibadan, three years after, we still couldn’t.

