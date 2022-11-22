Arts & Entertainments

Comedy needs sponsorship, support – Yellowmouth

Tony Okuyeme

From Nigeria to Dubai, the name Yellowmouth is one that makes people crack a smile or burst into laughter.

The young comedian whose real name is Nnamdi Nnaji-Ibe is most notable for his work in promoting Nigerian comedy in the UAE with his annual ‘Unleashed’ comedy show, an event that brings together the best comedians and entertainers from Nigeria to Dubai to showcase just how good Nigerian talent really is.

The comedian, who relocated to Dubai earlier in his career, says he left the country because of how difficult things were becoming.

According to him, the Nigerian comedy industry needs a lot of support and sponsorship to be able to thrive.

“People need to value what we’re bringing to the table,” he says.

He opines that humor is an essential ingredient in keeping Nigerians sane in these difficult times and hopes that with the right support and structures in place, the industry will thrive.

The comedian also says the government should work on improving the living conditions in the country so that the exodus of people will stop.

 

