Comic sensation Debo Macaroni and Tana Adelana to host BON awards

Guests at the up coming 2020 edition of Best of Nollywood (BON) awards scheduled to hold on December 5 in the Ekiti will be thrilled with the best comic relief as Debo Macaroni and pretty Nollywood actress, Tana Adelana will be hosting the big event.

 

This was revealed by Seun Oloketuyi founder of the travelling, pan-Nigeria Nollywood industry awards. Speaking on the choice of the duo, Oloketuyi revealed that following careful deliberations by the BON Awards team, Tana Adelana, an exceptional actress who embodies the core attributes many in the industry look out for was unanimously selected.

 

In addition, Debo Macaroni popular on social media for his many satirical skits that touch on the core essence of who an artiste is was another popular choice seeing as he is one of the new brightest stars the industry can boast of.

 

BON Awards has over the years taken Nollywood industry players and stakeholders alike on an annual excursion to different states in Nigeria to celebrate the industry and award deserving players for the year.

 

On the 2020 edition, Oloketuyi revealed that this is an iconic year and asides awarding actors, producers and directors for their work in the year past, it is an opportunity to remember those who have contributed immensely to the growth of the industry.

