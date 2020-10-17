Arts & Entertainments

‘Coming to America’ sequel to premiere in December

Eddie Murphy’s highly anticipated ‘Coming To America’ sequel has now been slated for a non-theatre December 18 release. According to an exclusive report by Variety, the former Paramount Pictures movie will begin streaming on Amazon Prime following Amazon Studios’ latest $125 million acquisition.

The deal between Paramount and Amazon comes in the wake of the continued closure of theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic and other anticipated productions still pushing back theatrical release dates.

Directed by Craig Brewer, the sequel will focus on Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) returning to America where he discovers he has a long-lost son. The first ‘Coming To America’, followed the story of Akeem, a charming African prince who travels to America to get away from an arranged marriage. The classic grossed about $300 million in box-office.

