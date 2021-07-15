Metro & Crime

Commander Operation Safe Haven bans night grazing in Plateau

Commander of the Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) and General Officer Commanding 3rd Division of the Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Sallahu Ali has banned night grazing in Plateau State.

Gen. Ali disclosed this on Thursday during a peace meeting with traditional rulers and Fulani leaders from Riyom Local Government Area with the view to end killings and destruction of crops and cows in the state.

“We are going to track, trace and descend heavily on communities that come to attack others. The Fulani must stop night grazing. Once it is 6pm, grazing should stop.

“We do not want to see minors grazing again, if that must continue, elderly persons must be around to guide the children.”

Gen. Ali frown at the number of weapons in circulation and urged communities to exposed all criminal elements living within their domains and pledged to be fair and just to all.

Chairman of Riyom Local Government, Hon. Mafeng Gwallson said when there is fairness, justice and equity, the security challenges in the rural communities would be a thing of the past.

He lamented over the protest that led to the blockaged of the federal road by women in Riyom said he will continue to support laudable initiatives that will enthroned peace.

Chairman of Shonong Development Association, Davou Dalyop Jambol complained that insecurity has forced them out of their locality few years ago and their land was taken over by Fulani herdsmen.

Acting Chairman, Mayitti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, Alhaji Mohammed Adam called for sincerity of purpose in addressing security issues in the state.

He said each of the ethnic groups in the state must learned to expose criminals and crises merchants within their communities for sustainable peace.

