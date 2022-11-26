Commendations as 5th Lagos Fringe Festival opens

This edition of Lagos Fringe Festival (LFF) commenced on Tuesday amid plaudits for the organisers for sustaining the festival, especially its consistent platform for young creatives, brings new entrants into the industry. One of the activities to look out for will be the highly successful musical play, titled; Ada The Country,’ featuring stars such as Joke Silva, Bambam of Big Brother Naija fame, Chigurl and Kate Henshaw. The 2022 edition is quite significant as marks five years of curating experiences, creating opportunities, expanding artists’ communities, developing skills, and building connections in the creative industry in Nigeria.

Therefore, for the organisers, this year’s edition, which will end on Sunday, November 27, will be very celebratory in the programming and the outlook of Fringe Festival. Apart from Ada The Country, there will also be other highly interactive events that will provide artistic and cultural workshops, joint performances, film/media events as well as exhibitions, including opportunities of building connections with global creatives through peer-to-peer trainings to develop emerging artists and improve the professional ones. Speaking at the unveiling of the programmes on Tuesday, the Festival Director, Kenneth Uphopho, noted that it, “has been five years of creative opportunities, of showcasing exhibitions, capacity building, of engagements, of networking, five years of making super stars. Five years of making creative star-ups. “From Lagos Theatre Festival that we used to manage, we’ve developed something for young talents to be able to exhibit at

least once a year.” Board member, Lagos Fringe and star actress, Ego Boyo, also expressed gratitude to the audience, noting that; “It’s been five years of creative opportunities, of developing artists, fostering collaborations and networking, exhibitions. ‘‘This is exactly what it is at Lagos Fringe. It’s for wonderful opportunities. Lagos Fringe is affiliated with other Fringes.

We have on our board Caddy, head of Brighton Fringe. I want to thank all our supprize porters, all our exhibitors, all our volunteers, and everyone that has been part of Lagos Fringe.” Caddy was full of praises for the organisers of the festival, as he admitted that he had learnt more from Kenneth and his team than he had imparted on them. “I was brought to advise and help them build Fringe in Lagos.

To be honest, I learnt a great deal more from them than they learnt from me. They are heroes to the arts in this country, this city, this region, and I think we are blessed for what they do. I’m feeling incredibly privileged to be invited back to share ideas.” Secretary General of National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Mr. Makinde Adeniran, also commended LFF for what it has achieved in five years, especially its consistent platform for young creatives: “Platforms like this brings new entrants into the industry, because Lagos Fringe is one of the few places young people can express their art; it’s one of the big ones for us.

We have so many, but gradually Lagos Fringe is standing out. Five years of consistency. For us at the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), we value what Fringe is doing.” For Freedom Park boss, Theo Lawson; “It’s always a delight to have Kenneth and Brenda come to Freedom Park. Once they come, they take over everywhere. They even want to brand me

