‘Commercial bus chased by police killed my cousin’

…’task force denies involvement

A commercial bus, chased by operatives of the Lagos State Task Force yesterday allegedly killed a man at Oshodi while going to work.

The victim, whose name was given simply as Dare, was said to be at the bus stop about 7am waiting to board a commercial bus when the vehicle the police were chasing knocked him down.

It was learnt that hours after the incident, the deceased family was allegedly prevented from taking his body away from the roadside.

Dare’s cousin, Adewale Ajayi, who spoke with our correspondent on the phone, said the victim was knocked down and killed by men of the Lagos State Task Force who were pursuing a commercial bus at Oshodi.

He said Dare died on the spot. Ajayi said when he and some of the family members got to the scene of the accident to evacuate Dare’s remains, they were prevented by some policemen at the spot. He said: “Dare’s father is dead, while his mother is seriously ill.

He was the only one fending for the sick mother and his siblings. We have not informed his mother, I don’t think his mother would survive the tragedy when she heard about the death of his son. We are in a mourning mood now.

“I was surprised when the police denied chasing the vehicle that knocked down my brother (cousin).

We are not going to relax; we will fight to get justice for him. We are also appealing to the police to release his remains for burial. I have lost a brother and friend.”

Reacting to the allegations, the Director of Information for the Unit, Mr. Taofeek Adebayo, said the task force was not involved in the death of the young man at Oshodi as being falsely reported on social media.

