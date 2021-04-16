Commercial bus drivers: Amazons behind the wheels

More Nigerian women are definitely breaking the glass ceiling as many of them have ventured into fields hitherto believed to be exclusively reserved for men. TAIWO JIMOH reports

Mrs. Adeola Ajayi is one of those that ventured into the world of men. She’s a commercial bus driver and told our reporter that she drives with pride. She started the work three years ago after her husband, a banker, was sacked. She said: “After my husband was sacked from his place of work, he had no choice than to start spending his savings to take care of us.

The situation made me to notice many things, including the fact that our vehicles were just parked in the compound, occupying space. One day, I was driving through Ikeja Under-Bridge when I saw women driving mini buses. When I got home, I called my husband and told him I wanted to be using our space bus for commercial transportation. He got angry, saying he wouldn’t allow me to do such a work. He said that it was a male dominated work. He also argued that it was a stressful job for a woman. “My children and relatives also opposed the idea. But after much persuasion, my husband succumbed.

He, however, gave me time to be returning home. I begged my children to see reasons in what I wanted to do. I told them it was in their interests, because we needed to pay their school fees, feed and clothe them.” She also mentioned that she didn’t want to inconvenience her husband with series of demands, especially since he had been carrying the weight of responsibilities for years. She said: “There was a time I saw someone who I know, who didn’t know I had gone into commercial transportation business. He screamed my name and when I stopped, he asked what I was doing, driving a commercial bus.

When I explained to him, he applauded my decision.” She explained that female commercial drivers often find themselves in confrontation with members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Police Task Force and Lagos State Transport Management Authority (LASTMA) officials. She said: “We pay a lot of money to those people.

The money we’ve been given them, if calculated, can be enough to buy mini buses for each of us. There was a time I was arrested for traffic obstruction my bus was impounded and taken to Alausa Secretariat. I paid a fine of N50, 000, which is why we are always in a haste to pick up and drop passengers. There are some policemen who have sympathy for female commercial bus drivers, while others are just wicked.

The wicked ones hardly forgive.” Ajayi advised women, who were thinking of going into transportation business, “to only do it for a while.” Another woman, Mrs. Shola Bakare, was a school teacher, earning N10, 000 per month. The money could hardly take her home and she knew she couldn’t continue living such a hand-tomouth existence.

She said: “My salary as a teacher couldn’t take me anywhere. After I resigned, I stayed at home for two months without working. It was a friend of mine, who was already into the transport business that drew my attention to the business. He told me about the business, even though we didn’t have a vehicle and didn’t have money. “My husband refused me to go into it for fear of being harassed by men and security agencies.

I encouraged him to see reasons with me and I also told him that the whole purpose was for me to assist him in the upkeep of our children and our home. He finally accepted.” Bakare said that it was after her husband bought the idea that they sourced for money to buy a bus. They got a loan from her husband’s friend.

She said: “In fact, we repaid the loan within six months and we were able to take care of our children. I must confess that it’s not easy to venture into the world of men. “When I started, I always leave home late in the morning because of my domestic chores. This was even as my husband used to help me in taking our children to school before going to work.

“I worked from Monday to Friday, but stayed home at the weekend with my family. Financially, I can now compete with my mates compared to when I was earning N10, 000. “If I had known earlier, I would have gone into the transport business a long time ago. I didn’t know I was suffering while I was teaching. Some of my fellow teachers saw me one fateful day at Ikeja and surprisingly, two among them applauded my courage. They told me the hell they went through during the advent of the COVID-19 last year. There were no salaries and they had no food to eat.

After they left, I thanked God for leading me on the right path.” Speaking on challenges confronting female commercial drivers, Bakare, just like Ajayi, fingered Police Task Force and LASTMA officials. She added: “But Police Task Force and LASTMA officials are the worst! Whenever they impound someone’s vehicle, they wouldn’t listen to pleadings.

In the same situation, if you beg a conventional policeman, he would allow you to go with a warning. The economic situation in the country is not rosy, which is why many of us took up this job to complement our husbands’ income and support our homes.” Bakare, who described the job as very lucrative, said she had never regretted going into it. She said: “I want to urge women who are jobless to go into commercial transportation.

Even if they can’t drive, they can get someone who knows how to drive, while they as owners of the buses can be the conductors.” Mrs. Rebecca Olawoyin, who plies Berger and Ogba routes, said frustration pushed her into the business. She used to work in an insurance firm before she was sacked. She narrated: “After I was sacked, I stayed at home for two years, doing nothing.

My husband was still working with a private firm. One day, my cousin, who is into the transport business, came to visit and saw where I parked my space bus. He was the person that advised me to start using it for commercial purposes. “When I informed my husband about the plan, he refused, saying he didn’t know how our church members would react if they saw me.

I told him I had no business with the church members because they were not the ones putting food on our table. I started the transportation business during the advent of the COVID-19.” Olawoyin recalled that on her first day on the job, she was shy, but after some weeks, she got used to it. But even in the midst of her achievement, Olawoyin expressed sadness, saying she had not been giving enough time to her husband and children. She explained: “I leave home early in the morning to return at 7p.m. It was after four months that I was able to buy the mini bus. I was paying in instalments.

When I noticed I was not giving my children the best in terms of food, especially during week days, I had to persuade my younger sister to come and live with us, so that she could be caring for my children. “My children are still very young. I deliberately refused to work on Saturdays and Sundays, so that I can spend time with them.” Just like her colleagues, she stated that LASTMA officials were her greatest challenge as a driver. She noted: “I pay LASTMA officials every time, and this is aside from giving them money to buy water, drinks and recharge cards. We pay all these to stop them from harassing us, but they’ll still come after us.

However, I thank God that we’re surviving even in this harsh environment in Lagos State.” Another driver, who simply gave her name as ‘Adebimpe’, was a school teacher before she went into commercial transportation. She and her husband were teachers in a private school.

They were managing the poor salaries until the outbreak of COVID-19, and schools stopped paying salaries. They battled with hunger pangs and frantically thought of different means to survive. She said: “Things were so tough for us during the COVID-19. Nobody called us to take their children for home lessons. Sometimes, there wouldn’t be food to eat, and we had to ensure that the children ate at least. After the raging virus was reduced, my husband approached his elder brother, who is a mechanic, to assist him with some money.

“His brother said that he couldn’t continue to be giving him money every time that he should look for something else to do. That was how my husband told his brother that he had been thinking of going into the transport business. To my husband’s surprise, his brother asked him to check him in a week’s time that he would get a cab to be used temporarily until he acquired his.” According to Adebimpe that was how they started the business, and later her husband got a mini bus, which he got and to be owned after completing installment payment. While her husband drives the mini bus, Adebimpe drives the cab. She said: “We started making ends meet and we were also able to take care of our children. We gave them the best we could, especially things we couldn’t provide when we were teaching. We’re almost done with the payment of both vehicles.”

Like this: Like Loading...