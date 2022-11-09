Commercial motorcyclist crushed to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

A commercial motorcyclist, otherwise known as Okada rider, was on Wednesday crushed to death along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

Six other people were injured in the accident which occurred around Arepo Bus Stop on the highway.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Florence Okpe who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, said an unregistered Lexus car had rammed into two Bajaj motorcycles with registration numbers, FFF617 QM and l LAR489VY.

Okpe disclosed that a total of eight men were involved in the accident.

“Six persons were injured, one person unhurt and unfortunately, one person was killed,” she said.

The suspected causes of the crash, according to Okpe, were route violation and speeding, which she said, led to loss of control on the part of the Lexus car which rammed into the motorcycles.

She explained that the injured victims were taken to Emergency Hospital, Ojota and Real Divine Touch Hospital, Ibafo for medical attention, adding the dead body was deposited at Divine Touch Hospital morgue.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...