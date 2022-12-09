News

Commercial, private car owners groan over fuel price hike

Commercial and private car owners in Osun State yesterday lamented the increase in the fuel pump price. Our correspondent observed that despite the availability of the petroleum products most filling stations sell between N270 and N300 per litre amidst long queues. Most filling stations visited in Osogbo witnessed long queues while those selling N300 and above per litre had little or no queue. A manager of a popular filling station in the Aregbe area of Osogbo said: “As you can see it is because we are selling N180 per litre.

That is while you see a lot of queue in our filling station. But visit other filling stations and you will see a lot of vehicles queuing to buy petrol.” Jide Amowe, a commercial driver, said: “I was at the filling station by 5am before they opened but up till 9am I have not been able to buy fuel because a lot of people were here before me. “This is suffering and I don’t know how fuel is always scarred during every festive period. This he said is the fault of the government who are not sincere in addressing the issue for long.”

 

