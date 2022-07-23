Commercialisation of NNPC’ll improve efficiency, transparency, reduce political interference – MOMAM, IPMAN

The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have expressed optimism over the new status of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited. The Executive Secretary, MOMAM, Mr Clement Isong and IPMAN’s spokes-man, Mr Mike Osatuyi, in separate interviews with Saturday Telegraph stated that the commercialisation of the NNPC Limited will improve corporate governance, and transparency as well as impact positively on the oil and gas industry.

On Tuesday, July 19, 2022, Buhari unveiled the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL). With the ceremony, NNPC officially transit to a limited liability entity in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Isong said NNPC, with its current status, will become more efficient, professional and transparent. He said, “With the new development, NNPC will impact more favourable on the energy sector.

There are international oil companies like Petrobas and South Arabia Aramco. They will become increasingly more efficient, and more professional as a result of the enforced transparency and corporate governance. That is what we expect. “We need to separate government from NNPC. A lot of problems the NNPC had were because of political interference. We need to minimise, if we can not completely eliminate political interference.

Political interference has been the bane of government institutions.” Osatuyi also said NNPC will not be devoid of religious and ethnic sentiments and will therefore be run as a real company where good corporate governance will be adhered to. He also said that NNPC now has the freedom to invest in other countries and receive returns on investments. He also said that the management of NNPC will no longer be fired by the government, adding that there will no longer be political interference in the affairs of the company. “With this development, there will be no political interference, look at the NLNG, Nigeria has about 40 per cent shareholding there, Shell has about 25 per cent, Total and other share certain percentages. The board is in charge. Government does not have any power on NLNG because they are only shareholders. That is why we have success in that sector. If the same thing applies here, they are also going to make a success of the new development,” he said.

