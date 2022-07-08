News

Commission constructs resettlement cities for refugees

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMIDP) yesterday said it has commenced the construction of five resettlement cities for use by displaced persons in the country. The commission said there were over 3.2 million refugees in Nigeria; but that the authorities have so far registered 84, 803 in the country, with only 17,334 offering to return home. The Federal Commissioner, Imaan Suleiman- Ibrahim, disclosed this at the State House, Abuja, when she featured on the weekly ministerial briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team. Listed as sites for the pilot cities were Borno, Kano, Katsina, Zamfara, Nasarawa and Edo states. “When displacements happen – flood, communal clashes – people lose their homes and means of livelihood. So, we started a pilot phase of our project resettlement in 2020. The project resettlement city will entail the building of small cities because Persons of Concern (PoCs) have three options of doable solutions.”

 

