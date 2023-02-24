Commission empowers 200 youths with in-demand skill sets

The Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of Abuja Archdiocese says it will offer skills to 200 youths in the FCT to become self reliant and employers of labour.

The Chairman of JDPC, Mr Josephat Abaagu, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the second phase of commission’s Youth Entrepreneurship Development and Empowerment Scheme (YEDES), on Tuesday in Abuja. ”The YEDES project in this second phase is set to train and empower 200 youths in five relevant skills such as Interiorand Exterior Decoration, Fish and Poultry Farming, Catering, Fashion Design and Web/App Design,” he added.

According to him, 72 youths were trained and empowered in the first phase in four in-demand skill sets. These, he said, include Catering and Event Planning, Fashion Design, Digital Photography and Video Editing and Graphic Design. He said that those selected would be trained by qualified professionals in Abuja for three months.

“The youths will not only be trained on entrepreneurship skills that would enhance their ability to step-up, manage and build their businesses, but also empowered with start-up kits at the end of the training.

“To ensure effectiveness and utmost performance, JDPC Abuja in collaboration with the Youth Commission, will set up a quality control system that will meticulously supervise the training sessions and also conduct surveys to further improve the training process,” Abaagu said.

He assured that the commission would improve the programme to continue to serve as a platform that provides opportunities to young people to enhance their livelihoods and financial security. On his part, the Executive Director, JDPC, Rev. Fr Solomon Uko thanked the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama and other church leaders for their support.

Uko admonished those selected for the project to take the training seriously, as the skills they would acquire may change their lives for the better and make them employers of labour.

The Vice Chairman of the Archdiocesan Youth Commission, Sir TonyMary Eko, said that the project was in line with the vision of the Archbishop to make the youths self-reliant and get out of poverty.

