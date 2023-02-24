Business

Commission empowers 200 youths with in-demand skill sets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of Abuja Archdiocese says it will offer skills to 200 youths in the FCT to become self reliant and employers of labour.

The Chairman of JDPC, Mr Josephat Abaagu, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the second phase of commission’s Youth Entrepreneurship Development and Empowerment Scheme (YEDES), on Tuesday in Abuja. ”The YEDES project in this second phase is set to train and empower 200 youths in five relevant skills such as Interiorand Exterior Decoration, Fish and Poultry Farming, Catering, Fashion Design and Web/App Design,” he added.

According to him, 72 youths were trained and empowered in the first phase in four in-demand skill sets. These, he said, include Catering and Event Planning, Fashion Design, Digital Photography and Video Editing and Graphic Design. He said that those selected would be trained by qualified professionals in Abuja for three months.

“The youths will not only be trained on entrepreneurship skills that would enhance their ability to step-up, manage and build their businesses, but also empowered with start-up kits at the end of the training.

“To ensure effectiveness and utmost performance, JDPC Abuja in collaboration with the Youth Commission, will set up a quality control system that will meticulously supervise the training sessions and also conduct surveys to further improve the training process,” Abaagu said.

He assured that the commission would improve the programme to continue to serve as a platform that provides opportunities to young people to enhance their livelihoods and financial security. On his part, the Executive Director, JDPC, Rev. Fr Solomon Uko thanked the Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, His Grace, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama and other church leaders for their support.

Uko admonished those selected for the project to take the training seriously, as the skills they would acquire may change their lives for the better and make them employers of labour.

The Vice Chairman of the Archdiocesan Youth Commission, Sir TonyMary Eko, said that the project was in line with the vision of the Archbishop to make the youths self-reliant and get out of poverty.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Flooding: NAIC AFAN agree to insure 40m farmers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigerian Agricultural Insurance Corporation (NAIC) has revealed that it will partner with the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on improving insurance cover for farmers across the country. According to the agency, it is set to insure over 40 million farmers across Nigeria against disasters such as flooding. Managing Director of NAIC, Mrs. Folashade […]
Business

Wema Bank appoints two female directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Wema Bank has announced the appointment of two Independent Non-Executive Directors to its Board following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s approval. The two new female directors are Dr (Mrs.) Oluwayemisi Olorunshola and Mrs Bolarin Okunowo. They are bringing a wealth of corporate experience and more gender diversity to the leading digitally-driven financial institution. Olorunshola is […]
Business

Flooding: Another threat to Nigeria’s food security target

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The recent disturbing flooding forecast issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) following heavy rainfall is already causing acute food shortage and astronomical increase in prices of food items. TAIWO HASSAN reports Headline inflation rate Already, prices of food commodities are on the high side, going beyond the reach of the common man, mostly caused […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica