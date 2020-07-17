News

Commission queries NASS clerk for gross insubordination

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Comment(0)

There is more trouble for the embattled outgoing clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori as the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) yesterday issued him with a query for challenging its decision. The query, with Reference No: NASC/CHO/1/2, dated July 16, 2020 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, was received by one Kumo in the registry of the CNA. It reads: “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a press release titled: ‘Retirement age for Staff of the National Assembly is 40 years of service or 64 years of age whichever comes first’ dated July 15th 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, vide Section 6 (1)b of the National Assembly Act, 2014 (as amended). “The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the Commission. “Your press release is considered by the Commission as gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter requested to explain to the Commission within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per provision of Section 6(2)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (as amended) for this gross insubordination.”

Recall that the commission had, on Wednesday, suspended the implementation of the controversial revised condition of service, which reviewed upward the retirement age from 60 to 65 and service years from 35 to 40. A press statement signed by Amshi consequently advised all staff who are due for retirement to be prepared to quit.

This decision of the commission affected Sani- Omolori and 149 senior members of staff of the National Assembly. The commission mandated those affected to proceed on leave immediately and that retirement letters would be sent to them. But Sani-Omolori, in a counter press release, had challenged the commission, saying it lacked the powers to retire him and other staff and enjoined the affected staff to disregard the directive from the commission. Sani-Omolori, who was due for retirement, has remained in office, using the revised condition of service, which was not a law, but just a resolution of both chambers of the parliament.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FG issues guidelines for schools’ resumption

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA

…says reopening’ll be in phases …recommends distant learning, satellite centres   Barely a week after reversing its decision on reopening of schools for graduating students, the Federal Government has released guidelines for the resumption of the various levels of schools and learning facilities in the country. The guidelines were developed by the Federal Ministry of […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: 6 Trump staffers test positive in Tulsa ahead of rally

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Six members of President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign staff tested positive for coronavirus on-site at Tulsa’s BOK Centre, where Trump has a campaign rally scheduled for Saturday night. Trump Campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told ABC News quarantine procedures were immediately implemented. “No COVID-positive staffers or anyone in immediate contact will be at today’s rally […]
News

Brazil hits grim milestone of 50,000 Covid-19 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  Brazil, the world’s No. 2 coronavirus hot spot after the United States, officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, a blow for a country already grappling with more than 1 million cases, rising political instability and a crippled economy. Brazil now has a total of 1,085,038 confirmed cases and 50,617 deaths, up from 49,976 on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: