Commission queries NASS clerk for gross insubordination

There is more trouble for the embattled outgoing clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Mohammed Sani-Omolori as the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) yesterday issued him with a query for challenging its decision. The query, with Reference No: NASC/CHO/1/2, dated July 16, 2020 and signed by the NASC Executive Chairman, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, was received by one Kumo in the registry of the CNA. It reads: “The attention of the National Assembly Service Commission was drawn to a press release titled: ‘Retirement age for Staff of the National Assembly is 40 years of service or 64 years of age whichever comes first’ dated July 15th 2020 and signed by M.A Sani-Omolori, Clerk to the National Assembly.

“As you are very much aware, the Clerk to the National Assembly is an employee of the National Assembly Service Commission, vide Section 6 (1)b of the National Assembly Act, 2014 (as amended). “The Clerk to the National Assembly has no authority whatsoever to dictate anything to the Commission. “Your press release is considered by the Commission as gross insubordination to a constituted authority.

“You are, by this letter requested to explain to the Commission within 24 hours as to why disciplinary action will not be taken against you as per provision of Section 6(2)b of the National Assembly Service Act, 2014 (as amended) for this gross insubordination.”

Recall that the commission had, on Wednesday, suspended the implementation of the controversial revised condition of service, which reviewed upward the retirement age from 60 to 65 and service years from 35 to 40. A press statement signed by Amshi consequently advised all staff who are due for retirement to be prepared to quit.

This decision of the commission affected Sani- Omolori and 149 senior members of staff of the National Assembly. The commission mandated those affected to proceed on leave immediately and that retirement letters would be sent to them. But Sani-Omolori, in a counter press release, had challenged the commission, saying it lacked the powers to retire him and other staff and enjoined the affected staff to disregard the directive from the commission. Sani-Omolori, who was due for retirement, has remained in office, using the revised condition of service, which was not a law, but just a resolution of both chambers of the parliament.

