Commission retires NASS Clerk, 106 top officials

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) has served letters of retirement from service to the outgoing clerk, Alhaji Mohammed Ataba Sani-Omolori and 106 other staff. All the affected staff have been directed to proceed on retirement with immediate effect.

Those to proceed on leave are the Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Nelson Ayewoh; deputy clerks to the Senate, Abdullahi Ahmadu Echafu and Obiageli Patience Iku and deputy clerk, House of Representatives, Ahmed Salisu Yaro.

Also affected are four permanent secretaries: Oru Joseph Oru, Dakyap Na’Anyong, Sanusi Muhammed Sanusi and Umar Mohammed. On the list are nine directors, including Director (Senate), Ibrahim Suleiman Jalan, Musa Olakwa Abdullahi, Magaji David Jasper and Jibo Hamman Idris Tahib.

Other directors affected are Ben Nkpe, Olajide Funmilayo, Maidala Abdullahi Mutai, Comfort Aga (pre-retirement leave) and Zakari Ado. The deputy directors are Inyang Florence, Kama Nuhu, Tope Peter Ogunloye, Ikeokwu Paul Ndubuisi, Ka’aba Joseph Fishim, Umar Aishatu, Shehu Sani, Mohammed Abdullahi Isa, Halilu Muhammed Bida and Emene Ebenge Udo.

The list also includes 11 assistant directors.

The letter obtained by New Telegraph was signed by the executive chairman of the Commission, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi and was dated July 17, 2020 with Ref. No. NASC/CON/077/1 titled: “Letter of retirement from Service.”

It reads: “The resolution of the 497th meeting of the National Assembly Service Commission approves the retirement of the staff of the National Assembly Service as 35 years of service or 60 years of age whichever comes first refers.

“The commission’s record shows that you have attained the age of 60 years with effect from 19th August, 2019 in accordance with Rules 100201 (L) and 100238 of the Public Service Rules, the commission has directed that you proceed on retirement with immediate effect.

“Your official identification card should be handed over to the Department of Administration and Employees Relationships. “You are advised to handover all official documents in your possession to the most senior director of the commission.” Meanwhile, members of the National Assembly Legislative Aides Forum (NASSLAF) and some staff of the nation’s apex legislative assembly are full of jubilation, following the retirement of Sani-Omolori and other senior staff of the establishment from service.

Investigation carried out by New Telegraph revealed that the issues of welfare and promotion were the main reasons for the jubilation that rent the premises of the National Assembly since last week Wednesday when the news of retirement of the affected persons came to the fore.

While members of NASSLAF were rejoicing that their perceived enemy in the person of Sani-Omolori had finally left service, some staff of the legislative institution expressed joy because the development would pave way for some of them to be promoted to occupy higher offices vacated by the retirees.

One of the members of NASSLAF, who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity, alleged that the retired CNA refused to pay some of their allowances running into millions of naira. “If you do a random “The legislative aides have been in one form of bondage or another under the administration of Sani- Omolori, but we thank God that it is all history now.

It’s a big lesson, that whatever has a beginning has an end; and therefore, we should be careful about whatever action we are taking today.

“So, it is really a huge sigh of relief for our members and even many of the permanent staff because we are optimistic that most of the wrongs perpetrated by his administration will be corrected by the new crop of leaders taking the saddle,” he stated.

Another official of the National Assembly, who also preferred to speak to our correspondent off record, said that the retirement of the CNA and others was a welcome development. According to him, some of the staff will now have opportunity to be elevated to occupy some of the offices left by those affected in the current retirement exercise.

“My brother, we are happy and grateful to God who made it possible for these people to be retired now because, left for them, they will not want to go even in the next 10 years. And if they don’t retire, nobody will be promoted to their positions.

“I am wondering why they should make a law to extend their tenure of office as against what was originally provided for by the Civil Service Rule in the country. This impunity must stop, and I thank God that it has stopped in the case of the National Assembly,” he said.

The NASC had ordered Sani-Omolori and 149 other senior staff of the National Assembly, who had either put in 35 years of service or attained the age of 60 to immediately vacate their various offices in line with the national public service rule.

However, hours after the directive was given, Sani-Omolori, in a counter directive, urged all the affected staff to disregard the NASC’s instruction and go about their normal business.

He argued that the service year for the staff of the National Assembly had been extended to 40 years and retirement age, 65 years, saying that this was approved and adopted during the 8th Senate. Angered by this confrontation, the Commission, on July 16, issued a query to Sani-Omolori.

The commission chairman reminded the retired CNA that, as an employee of the commission, he had no authority to dictate to it on anything. Following this brouhaha, the commission, on Friday July 17, issued a directive, appointing Mr. Ojo Amos Olatunde as Acting Clerk to the National Assembly.

The commission also appointed Bala Yabani Mohammed as Acting Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly; Dauda Ibrahim El-ladan as Clerk of the Senate while Patrick Giwa remains the Clerk of the House of Representatives until his retirement which will be due in November.

Also appointed is Yusuf Asir Danbatta, who is to serve as the Acting Secretary to the National Assembly Service Commission.

