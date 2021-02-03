Metro & Crime

Commissioner advocates more crucial roles for PR/Info officers

…as NIPR  kicks off 2021 Int’l Speech Writing & Protocol Workshop in Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has advocated more crucial roles for Public Relations (PR) Practitioners and Government Information Officers (GIOs) as part of their image/information management responsibilities.
The commissioner made the call on Tuesday; while declaring open a three-day International Speech Writing and  Protocol Workshop organised by the Nigeria  Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Akwa Ibom State Chapter in Uyo, the state capital
The state’s spokesman remarked that the roles played by Information Managers, especially Government Information Officers were crucial to the overall perception of public officials and public institutions, thus the need to constantly train them on modern techniques in speech writing and image management .
“As Information Officers, this workshop is designed to help you gain more in areas such as speech writing and protocol management, and to also build your capacity to undertake more crucial roles in your various parastatals.
“I am convinced that at the end of this Workshop, you would find it even easier to deliver on your core mandates, not just as IOs but as Image Managers and any other related roles that may be assigned to you at different times,” Ememobong emphasized.
Delivering his Welcome Address, the Chairman of the Akwa Ibom State Chapter of NIPR, Mr. Nsemeke Udoakpan said that the institute was poised to sanitize the profession, hence the workshop, which he noted was geared at preparing participants for effective image management roles.
On his part, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee, Mr. Joseph Eton welcomed the participants, and hinted that the training was packaged to bring them up-to-speed with international best practices for higher productivity.
The event, which is holding at the Ibom e-library in Uyo, has attracted resource persons from the academia, local and international; including a renowned South African PR/Protocol guru, Mr. Victor Sibeko who delivered his lectures through  zoom.

