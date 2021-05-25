Commissioner, Africa Brands Review seek review of school curriculum

The Lagos State Education Commissioner, Mrs. Folshade Adefisayo, has expressed worry over the current school curriculum, and called for a rework and review of the document in order to make it more relevant to the creative thinking of the children and development of the society.

She, however, listed some major factors that will make the nation’s education sector more effective to include efficient principals/ teachers, deliberate and intentional focus by teachers and curriculum on students (childcentred learning) to develop and harness the inherent potentials in every child.

The Commissioner spoke at this year’s edition of the 2021 Africa Top School Award, organ ised by the African Brands Review at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, which was chaired by former Managing Director of Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Segun Oloketuyi. Similar award was also held in Abuja.

Welcoming guests including Tutor- Generals for Education District I, II and III, Mrs. Margaret Solarin; Mrs. Anike Adekanye; as well as principals, teachers and school owners to the event, the Executive Secretary of Africa Brands Review, Mr. Joseph Ayodele, said the annual award was initiated to celebrate brands personalities, who are outstanding in what they do in order to replicate such to the world to promote education, as well as to do more.

While recalling that Africa Brands Review in 2013 attempted to find 1,000 standard schools across the country in terms of performance, quality of teachers, curriculum delivery and facilities, he said the organisation struggled to find only 300 standard schools.

“We have not gotten 1,000 schools, but struggling to find 300 standard schools in Nigeria,” he regretted, saying Africa Brands Review was instituted to train school principals and to drive manpower development and capacity for high performance in Nigerian secondary schools.

Ayodele, who further said that Africa Brands Review is to unlock potentials of African principals, so as to know their roles and responsibilities, the expectations of the stakeholders, pointed out that the schools of nowadays are not only to pass examinations, but to developing the four essential skills in the students in line with the 21st Century skills.

The various award recipients in the Abuja on May 20, 2021 under the Ambassador of Africa Top Schools are the Permanent Secretary FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola; Mr. Ogunjemilusi Adeyemi, a retired Police DIG; Mrs. Theresa Mbonu, retired pioneer Director Policy, Planning, Research & Statistics Department of FCTA Education Secretariat and Hajia Binta Fatimah Abdulkadir, retired Director, Mass Education Department, FCTA.

In the school category are Christ The King College, Gwagwalada; Aduvie International School;n Fouad Lababidi Islamic Academy; Handmaids Girls Secondary School; ECWA Heroic Academy; and Federal Government Girls College, Jos.

Also, the award recipients in Lagos centre include .Mr. Segun Oloketuyi (Ambassador of Africa Top Schools); Mrs. Margaret Titilayo Solarin, TG/PS Education District 1, Mrs. Anike Adekanye, TG/PS Education District 2 (African Outstanding Educational Administrators) and Dr. Ayandele Olufolayimika Abiose, TG/PS Education District 3 (African Top Most Outstanding Educational Administrator).

In the school category are Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, Ogun; Marists Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu, Abia State; Dowen College, Lekki; Albesta Academy in Ajah;

The Crescent International High School, Sango- Ota; Queens’ College, Yaba; Ogunmodede Senior College, Epe and Ijaiye Ojokoro Senior High School, Ijaiye-Ojokoro, Lagos

Like this: Like Loading...