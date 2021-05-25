Education

Commissioner, Africa Brands Review seek review of school curriculum

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

The Lagos State Education Commissioner, Mrs. Folshade Adefisayo, has expressed worry over the current school curriculum, and called for a rework and review of the document in order to make it more relevant to the creative thinking of the children and development of the society.

 

She, however, listed some major factors that will make the nation’s education sector more effective to include efficient principals/ teachers, deliberate and intentional focus by teachers and curriculum on students (childcentred learning) to develop and harness the inherent potentials in every child.

 

The Commissioner spoke at this year’s edition of the 2021 Africa Top School Award, organ  ised by the African Brands Review at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, which was chaired by former Managing Director of Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Segun Oloketuyi. Similar award was also held in Abuja.

 

Welcoming guests including Tutor- Generals for Education District I, II and III, Mrs. Margaret Solarin; Mrs. Anike Adekanye; as well as principals, teachers and school owners to the event, the Executive Secretary of Africa Brands Review, Mr. Joseph Ayodele, said the annual award was initiated to celebrate brands personalities, who are outstanding in what they do in order to replicate such to the world to promote education, as well as to do more.

 

While recalling that Africa Brands Review in 2013 attempted to find 1,000 standard schools across the country in terms of performance, quality of teachers, curriculum delivery and facilities, he said the organisation struggled to find only 300 standard schools.

 

“We have not gotten 1,000 schools, but struggling to find 300 standard schools in Nigeria,” he regretted, saying Africa Brands Review was instituted to train school principals and to drive manpower development and capacity for high performance in Nigerian secondary schools.

 

Ayodele, who further said that Africa Brands Review is to unlock potentials of African principals, so as to know their roles and responsibilities, the expectations of the stakeholders, pointed out that the schools of nowadays are not only to pass examinations, but to developing the four essential skills in the students in line with the 21st Century skills.

 

The various award recipients in the Abuja on May 20, 2021 under the Ambassador of Africa Top Schools are the Permanent Secretary FCTA, Mr. Olusade Adesola; Mr. Ogunjemilusi Adeyemi, a retired Police DIG; Mrs. Theresa Mbonu, retired pioneer Director Policy, Planning, Research & Statistics Department of FCTA Education Secretariat and Hajia Binta Fatimah Abdulkadir, retired Director, Mass Education Department, FCTA.

 

 

In the school category are Christ The King College, Gwagwalada; Aduvie International School;n Fouad Lababidi Islamic Academy; Handmaids Girls Secondary School; ECWA Heroic Academy; and Federal Government Girls College, Jos.

 

Also, the award recipients in Lagos centre include .Mr. Segun Oloketuyi (Ambassador of Africa Top Schools); Mrs. Margaret Titilayo Solarin, TG/PS Education District 1, Mrs. Anike Adekanye, TG/PS Education District 2 (African Outstanding Educational Administrators) and Dr. Ayandele Olufolayimika Abiose, TG/PS Education District 3 (African Top Most Outstanding Educational Administrator).

 

In the school category are Nigerian Tulip International Colleges, Ogun; Marists Brothers’ Juniorate, Uturu, Abia State; Dowen College, Lekki; Albesta Academy in Ajah;

 

The Crescent International High School, Sango- Ota; Queens’ College, Yaba; Ogunmodede Senior College, Epe and Ijaiye Ojokoro Senior High School, Ijaiye-Ojokoro, Lagos

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

My vision is to reposition Benue State University – new VC

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Newly inaugurated Vice Chancellor of Benue State University, Makurdi, Prof. Joseph Tor Iorapuu Wednesday said his vision is to strategically reposition the institution as well as change attitude of Benue people towards the school. Prof. Iorapuu, who made this promise during an interaction with journalists in Makurdi after his inauguration, also vowed to ensure stability […]
Education

School seeks old students’ support for alma mater

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A school in Ibadan, Oyo State, Salami Agbaje Memorial Primary School, is seeking the support and assistance of the old boys and girls for the development of their alma mater, which is being confronted by sliding fortune occasioned by dilapidated structures, dearth of infrastructure and relevant instructional materials for effective teaching and learning.   The […]
Education

Anambra’s moves for post-COVID-19 pandemic

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

Following the distortion to the nation’s education calendar due to the continuous lockdown of schools occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic since March, this year, the Anambra State Government has devised an online teaching and learning programme that will serve as a stop gap to keep pupils and students in primary and secondary schools busy, while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica