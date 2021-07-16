News

Commissioner: A’Ibom water bill underway

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Ministry of Lands and Water Resources, Umo Eno has declasred that a bill for the Akwa Ibom Water policy will soon be sent to the state House of Assembly. The Commissioner disclosed this yesterday during an interface with the House Committee on Rural Development, Public Utilities and Corporative at the House of Assembly Complex.

He noted that the water policy is very necessary as donor agencies requested to see the state’s water policy in order to know the operations of water in the state. Eno, who also stated that road construction activities in the state had contributed to the irregular supply of water, stressed that with the water bill, the citizens would know their rights and obligations concerning water supply in the state. The Commissioner, however, listed the water programmes in the state since 2015, adding that the ministry does not have abandoned projects but awaiting funds for completion of the projects.

He noted with concern that the Akwa Ibom Water Company Limited has constraints in achieving its objectives, even as he assured the people that there is a renewed commitment to reposition the company as the water bill would also help the company to operate maximally.

