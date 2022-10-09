Commissioner DJ Wysei riding high in 2022



Super-talented disc jockey Commissioner DJ Wysei (real name Iwuagwu Ebere Pat) is without a doubt having an extraordinary year of success with her recent appearance on the just concluded Big Brother Naija 7, titled Level Up where she was the official DJ of the night on September 17, and a performance at the Gustavo Cubana Enugu “Independence Day Rave” on October 1.

Earlier on September 22, the popular “Drummer Queen”

had posted on her Instagram page @commissioner_djwysei: “Rebirth day for me. I’m so grateful to be here today, 22nd September. A few years ago, I fell from two storey building balcony that collapsed. I was confirmed dead for hours. I spent months in the hospital. But God kept me. I can’t believe the four pictures here are really myself: my face, my drumming wrist, my neck, my leg, and my tooth, to the extent my siblings had to hide all the mirrors from me because of the stitches. I thought I was never going to be beautiful again, but see me today. My friend Chisom didn’t make it. Continue to rest. A date I can never forget. From every wound, there is a scar; and every scar tells a story. A story that says I SURVIVED.”

Back on August 7, Commissioner DJ Wysei announced her brand ambassadorship with the German digestif, Jagermeister, when she wrote on her Instagram page: “The secret is finally out! So excited to announce that I am now a part of the @jagermeisternigeria family, A “kuhl” drink for the bold.”

Commissioner DJ Wysei embarked on a tour of the United States of America in July and August, courtesy of Bone Entertainment and Event in conjunction with B2 Sports Bar and Lounge, shortly after celebrating the opening of her new studio, new office and new Mazda Land Cruiser Prado Jeep.

“New baby ride, my new studio and new office at once…it hasn’t been easy but God is good,” she posted on Instagram.

