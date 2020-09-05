Metro & Crime

Commissioner harps on participatory governance

…as Akwa Ibom community to partner State Govt

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has commended the Akwa Ibom cpommunity, Abuja for their continuous supports to the state government and charged members of the community to channel their rich expertise and professionalism to the development of the state for the well-being of the citizens both at home and in diaspora.
The Information Boss, who was in the Federal Capital Territory for a state function, made the remark at a strategic meeting with Akwa Ibom Community, saying he was impressed by the unity and retinue of personalities in the community. He charged the association to continue to support government in her developmental programmes and pledged Governor Udom Emmanuel’s commitment to absolve every strategic inputs from all citizens and pressure groups.
He took out time to reel out government’s developmental programmes including the line-up of activities to celebrate the anniversary of Akwa Ibom State’s creation on September 23, 2020 and urged the community to participate fully among others.
Reacting, the Akwa Ibom Community in Abuja renewed its commitment to offering strategic inputs to the Akwa Ibom State government under the leadership of Governor Emmanuel towards the development of the state.
The President, Barr. Aniefiok Ibah, who made the resolve on behalf of the community, also revealed that the membership of the community is made up of top notch technocrats in Federal Ministries and Government parastatals, Diplomats, key industry leaders and entrepreneurs amongst others whose wealth of experience, national and global networking and net-worth will serve Akwa Ibom State government and her people at several fronts upon proper utilization.

