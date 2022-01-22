Commissioner lauds AbdulRazaq on He for She Award

The Kwara State Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Olabode George Towoju, has congratulated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the prestigious “HE for SHE” Award and recognition by the Women Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for promoting women inclusion and empowerment in Nigeria. The Commissioner, in a statement, said the Award did not come as a surprise as AbdulRazaq is the first governor in the country to have a female majority cabinet in his administration and to also deliberately mainstream gender inclusion in the state. He said: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is for everybody. There is nothing like gender insensitivity in his dictionary.”

