Commissioner lauds AbdulRazaq on He for She Award

The Kwara State Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Olabode George Towoju, has congratulated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the prestigious “HE for SHE” Award and recognition by the Women Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for promoting women inclusion and empowerment in Nigeria. The Commissioner, in a statement, said the Award did not come as a surprise as AbdulRazaq is the first governor in the country to have a female majority cabinet in his administration and to also deliberately mainstream gender inclusion in the state. He said: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is for everybody. There is nothing like gender insensitivity in his dictionary.”
…Kalu sues for peace, tolerance
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged the muslim ummah to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud to pray for the nation. Describing the season as an opportunity for Muslims across the country to imbibe the teachings of the holy Qur'an as exemplified by Prophet […]
Ndubuisi Kanu was detribalised Nigerian, says Sanwo-Olu
…says LASG'll hold day of tributes, church service Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the immediate past chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), as a detribalised Nigerian and therefore urged Nigerians to learn from the simplicity, humility and […]
Iranians vote in presidential poll marred by bans
Iranians are voting to elect a new president, with all but one of the four candidates to succeed Hassan Rouhani regarded as hardliners. Opinion polls suggest Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative Shia cleric who heads the judiciary, is the clear favourite. Moderate former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati is his main rival, reports the BBC. […]
