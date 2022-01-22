News

Commissioner lauds AbdulRazaq on He for She Award

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Comment(0)

The Kwara State Commissioner for Communications, Hon. Olabode George Towoju, has congratulated Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on the prestigious “HE for SHE” Award and recognition by the Women Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for promoting women inclusion and empowerment in Nigeria. The Commissioner, in a statement, said the Award did not come as a surprise as AbdulRazaq is the first governor in the country to have a female majority cabinet in his administration and to also deliberately mainstream gender inclusion in the state. He said: “Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is for everybody. There is nothing like gender insensitivity in his dictionary.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

…Kalu sues for peace, tolerance

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged the muslim ummah to use the occasion of Eid-el Maulud to pray for the nation.   Describing the season as an opportunity for Muslims across the country to imbibe the teachings of the holy Qur’an as exemplified by Prophet […]
News

Ndubuisi Kanu was detribalised Nigerian, says Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…says LASG’ll hold day of tributes, church service Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has described the immediate past chairman of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) and former Military Administrator of Lagos State, the late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd), as a detribalised Nigerian and therefore urged Nigerians to learn from the simplicity, humility and […]
News

Iranians vote in presidential poll marred by bans

Posted on Author Reporter

  Iranians are voting to elect a new president, with all but one of the four candidates to succeed Hassan Rouhani regarded as hardliners. Opinion polls suggest Ebrahim Raisi, a conservative Shia cleric who heads the judiciary, is the clear favourite. Moderate former central bank governor Abdolnasser Hemmati is his main rival, reports the BBC. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica