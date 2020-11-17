Commissioner: No police’ll be killed like chicken again in Edo

The Commissioner of Police of Edo State Police Command, Mr. Johnson Kokumo yesterday said that the command will no longer fold its hands and watch hoodlums kill policemen on active duty like chickens.

This was as he appealed to officers of the Command to go back to their various duty posts and ensure effective policing of the citizenry without bitterness following attacks on some personnel and police divisions during the #EndSARS protest in the state.

Kokumo stated this during the inauguration of 70 vigilante groups in Ikopaba-Okha Local Government Area of the state. Meanwhile, suspected cultists had at the weekend shot an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and his team, including an Inspector and a Corporal at Upper Sakponba Junction by Murtala Mohammed Way in Benin, the state capital.

The police team was said to have gone to the area to restore normalcy following incidents of robbery and killings by rival Aye and Viking cult groups.

