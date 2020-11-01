Commissioner praises hitch-free A’Ibom council polls

…says election is basis for every civil governance

As the people of Akwa Ibom State lined-up on Saturday across the 31 local government areas to elect their Chairmen and Councillors who would represent them at the third tier of government, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has lauded the Akwa Ibom State Independent Electoral Commission (AKISIEC) over the peaceful conduct of the polls in the state.

The commissioner, who was in the company of his supporters and well-wishers arrived his polling venue, Unit 7, Ward 5, Government Primary School, Use Ndon, in Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area at about 9:25 am to exercise his franchise inline with the provisions of section 7 (1) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, as well as the provisions of the electoral act. He hinted that the Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel was committed to the deepening of democratic principles in the state for the overall benefit of the people.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after performing his civic responsibility, the commissioner expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters as well as the peaceful conduct of the exercise in the area. He posited that elections were the bases for every civil governance and urged the people especially the youths to also participate in the process of electing their political leaders.

Comrade Ememobong said: “It is a civic duty that every Nigerian must participate because the qualification to criticize governance begins from here, and so if you do not vote it means that you have not participated in the process of producing governance whether your candidate wins or not.”

The state’s Spokesman further explained that the election of political leaders through a fair and credible processes was one of the cardinal principles of democracy thus the people of the state were ready to elect their preferred candidates based on their popularity and track records.

The info boss further commended AKISIEC for the timely distribution of election materials and also for the visible improvements that the electoral umpire has recorded in the 2020 local government polls.

While commending Governor Udom Emmanuel for granting speedy approvals to the demands of AKISIEC towards the conduct of credible LG elections, particularly in the areas of funding and logistics, he assured the people that their votes would count as no eligible voter would be disenfranchised.

Also addressing the media shortly after casting his votes at polling Unit 2 located at the Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikpa Ikot Unek, the Member Representing the people of Ibiono Ibom State Constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House Of Assembly, (AKSHA), Mr. Godwin Ekpo said that the elections was generally peaceful and credible in the area. He urged the Ibiono Ibom people to continue to show their utmost solidarity to the governor, especially towards the actualisation of his Completion Agenda and his other laudable programmes.

Speaking separately, the Village Head of Use Ndon, Ette Idong Aniedi Okon Etim said that he was satisfied with the transparency of the poll processes and the cooperation of his subjects, particularly the youths whom he said have largely conducted themselves in a peaceful and in orderly manner throughout the electioneering period.

Similarly, the Supervising Presiding Officer (SPO) for Unit 7, Ward 5, Use Ndon Government Primary School, Dr. Use-Abasi Rivers said that the voters were adhering to the instructions and other AKISIEC’s guidelines thus the peaceful atmosphere witnessed at the polling venue.

