Commissioner shot dead, LG chair missing in Kogi

Muhammad Bashir Lokoja

Armed men have killed a pension board commissioner in Kogi State, Hon. Solomon Akeweje.

Also, the Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area, Mr. Pius Kiawole, said to be in the vehicle with the late Akeweje, is missing. However, the police said they had commenced a search for the chairman. Akeweje was shot dead on Saturday evening in his vehicle at Eruku, a few kilometres to Egbe, while returning from Ilorin, Kwara State.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP William Ovye Aya, said yesterday that Kolawole was coming from Ilorin to Egbe in Kogi State with Akeweje in the same car when they were attacked by gunmen at Eruku, the boundary between the two states.

Aya said Akeweje was hit by the gunmen’s bullets and died in the process. The PPRO added that the remains of Akeweje had been deposited at ECWA Hospital, Egbe, while the whereabouts of Kolawole remained unknown.

He said: “The Commissioner Police of Police, Mr. Ede Ayuba, has deployed personnel to the area to search for and rescue the chairman from his abductors. The command is not resting on its oars to secure his release.”

Meanwhile, the death of the pension board commissioner and the fact that the whereabouts of the chairman of Yagba West remained unknown, have thrown the area into mourning.

Like this: Like Loading...