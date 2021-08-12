News

Commissioner tasks governments on equipping hospitals adequately

The Commissioner of Health in Ekiti State, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, has condemned the trends of Nigerian governments building new hospitals instead of concentrating their efforts in modernising and adequately equipping existing health facilities. Speaking at the Ordinary General Meeting/Scientific Conference of Association of Resident Doctors in the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (ARD-LUTH), which held in Lagos yesterday, Filani advised federal and state governments to channel the funds to modernise the old facilities with a view to refurbishing and equipping them adequately so as to meet the needs of the citizenry.

Part of the challenges rearing its head from the new hospitals being built is that medical and dental practitioners, nurses and other medical professionals in the old hospitals which hitherto were inadequate, were now being re-deployed to the new facilities, a factor which further compounds the personnel inadequacies being faced in the health sector.

