News

Commissioner to oil companies: Restore Bayelsa’s degraded environment

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

As Bayelsa State celebrated this year’s World Environmental Day (WED) yesterday, the state Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbaranbiri, has urged oil companies operating in the state to restore the degraded environment destroyed due to oil exploration by the international oil companies.

Gbarambiri, who disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during the activities marking this year’s edition of World of Environment Day, however, reiterated the importance of a healthy environment. While adding that “the healthier the ecosystem, the healthier the planet and its people, also warned against illegal felling of trees, which he said had led to deforestation of forest in the state.

With the theme, “Ecosystem Restoration,” the Commissioner added: “We need a healthy ecosystem in order to enhance the people’s livelihoods, limit changes in global climate and halt biodiversity extinction. “The healthier our ecosystems are, the healthier the planets and its people. It is for the reason that the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment having consulted with relevant stakeholders, wishes to propose a novel scheme called Bayelsa State Environmental Vanguard for his Excellency’s approval.” Earlier, the state Governor, Douye Diri, had lamented the degradation of the environment through oil exploration and exploitation activities by international oil companies, illegal oil bunkering and other unhealthy environmental practices in the state.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NAFEST: State commissioners, stakeholders seek shift in date

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

State commissioners and stakeholders in the cultural sector have appealed to the Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simon Lalong, to consider hosting the forthcoming National Festival for Arts and Culture (NAFEST), in November rather than the December date earlier fixed for the festival. This appeal was made during the virtual meeting of the National Council for […]
News

Ashiru lauds AbdulRazaq’s transformation efforts

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Senator representing Kwara South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Lola Ashiru, has applauded the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration in transiting the state from its over 40 years of rudderless leadership and stagnation witnessed under the Saraki dynasty to an enviable phenomenal growth and development. Ashiru, who gave the commendation in Ilorin, […]
News

Ebonyi govt, PDP bicker over violence, party secretariat

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the state government are exchanging banters over the defection of members of the dissolved State Working Committee of the party led by Onyekachi Nwebonyi to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party secretariat and violence in some parts of the state. PDP had at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica