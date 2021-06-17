Commissioner to oil companies: Restore Bayelsa’s degraded environment

As Bayelsa State celebrated this year’s World Environmental Day (WED) yesterday, the state Commissioner for Environment, Iselema Gbaranbiri, has urged oil companies operating in the state to restore the degraded environment destroyed due to oil exploration by the international oil companies.

Gbarambiri, who disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the state capital, during the activities marking this year’s edition of World of Environment Day, however, reiterated the importance of a healthy environment. While adding that “the healthier the ecosystem, the healthier the planet and its people, also warned against illegal felling of trees, which he said had led to deforestation of forest in the state.

With the theme, “Ecosystem Restoration,” the Commissioner added: “We need a healthy ecosystem in order to enhance the people’s livelihoods, limit changes in global climate and halt biodiversity extinction. “The healthier our ecosystems are, the healthier the planets and its people. It is for the reason that the Bayelsa State Ministry of Environment having consulted with relevant stakeholders, wishes to propose a novel scheme called Bayelsa State Environmental Vanguard for his Excellency’s approval.” Earlier, the state Governor, Douye Diri, had lamented the degradation of the environment through oil exploration and exploitation activities by international oil companies, illegal oil bunkering and other unhealthy environmental practices in the state.

