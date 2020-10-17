Metro & Crime

Commissioner to participate in A’Ibom investment chat

The Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Com. Ini Ememobong is scheduled to participate in the ongoing Akwa Ibom Investment chat online – a project by BPDI Limited meant to engender the participation of Akwa Ibom people and well meaning business people everywhere in the development of the business climate in the state.
BPDI hopes to draw in investment into Akwa Ibom through conversations and strategic partnerships. The Hon. Commissioner for Information & Strategy is a participant.
This chat is what BPDI tags ‘the Stratagem series’.
Stratagem1.0 will focus on ‘Akwa Ibom – an investment destination for development capital’.
It holds today (Saturday) by 8pm GMT+1(WAT) and will focus on key areas such as:
– What made certain specific investments in Uyo fail?
– What could’ve informed the increased number of investment into Uyo with private funding since 2018?
– What are the smart opportunities for investment in Akwa Ibom that are not well known?
– How about the tech sector in Akwa Ibom? How readily available are tech talents?
– What information can our diaspora sons lend us to help boost development at home?
– What about Ibom deep seaport (IDSP)? Is it true that capitalists in the bigger Nigerian cities are finally taking interest in IDSP?
Other discussants are:
1. The President AKISAN USA
2. The CEO of Intelligent Spaces
3. CEO of Start Innovation Hub, Uyo
4. An experienced Mortgage and investment banker and finance expert
BPDI Limited is a Real Estate and Investment organisation with head office in Uyo. It owns the ‘Akwa Ibom Estates’ promotions platforms.

