Commissioner withdraws as surety for Anyim in EFCC’s probe

Ekumankama Joseph Nkama, Ebonyi State Commissioner for Investment and Abuja Liaison, has withdrawn his surety for former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, in his ongoing probe by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) for alleged mismanagement of Ecological Fund while in office as SGF.

The commissioner in a letter dated November 30, 2020, received by the EFCC on December I, 2020 and made public, a copy which was obtained by Saturday Telegraph, Nkama officially informed the graft agency of his decision to withdraw as a surety to the former Senate President.

While stating reasons he decided to withdraw as Anyim’s surety, Nkama said: ‘‘Sir, l regret o inform you that recent events in the last two weeks in my state has given me food for thought and my conscience could no longer allow me to continue to stand as a surety to Senator Pius Anyim.

He said: “I have also considered the recent event involving Senator Ali Ndume and Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team. I am most particularly convinced that my decision to withdraw as surety will best grant me the needed peace of mind to function effectively in all responsibilities.” Anyim was reportedly detained by EFCC in 2017 for alleged involvement in the mismanagement of ecological fund while in office as SGF, among other matters. While serving as SGF in 2012, the former Senate President was allegedly linked to shortfalls of about N396 billion in the Ecological Funds deductions.

He was allegedly invited by the Senate Committee on Special Duties and House Committee on Environment to provide details of how money for the Ecological Fund office was spent but he never showed up in any of the committees.

The report by the House committee revealed that, “the Statement of Affairs presented by the Accountant General indicates that 1.46 percent was used in calculating inflows into the fund from January 2003 to December 2003.”

This, according to the statement, was later reviewed downward to one per cent from January 2004 to June 2012, in complete violation of the provision of the Federation Account Act which provides for two per cent. The report also notes N93.8 billion was transferred from the Ecological Fund Account to Consolidated Revenue Fund (CFR) and Federation Account to fund the acceleration of capital budget advances to states and local governments to meet shortfalls and funding of 2009 as well as Third Quarter Development Funds Warrant among others. The House report said of the amount, only N50 billion was paid back leaving a shortfall of N43.7 billion unpaid.

It stated: “The submissions under review also indicated that a total loan of N60, 750, 000, 000.00 was taken from the Ecological Fund Account by both the Federal and State Governments for purposes not related to Ecological problems of this loan, only N30.5 billion was repaid. The alleged failure of Anyim and the then Environment Minister, Hadiza Mailafia, to appear before the Senate committee stopped further probe into how the funds were being spent. Also, the arrest of the former SGF was further linked to his alleged involvement in fraud in the execution of the multi-billion dollars Centenary City Project in Ebonyi State.

The Centenary City Project was allegedly initiated by former President Goodluck Jonathan to mark the 100 years of amalgamation of Nigeria’s Southern and Northern protectorate by Britain.

Anyim was alleged to own about 3, 000 acres of land at the Centenary City. He had appeared before the House of Representatives to answer questions on why the 1, 267 hectares project was owned by two companies, Basic Start Limited and Company First Limited.

