Metro & Crime

Commissioners: Akeredolu forwards Ojogo, three other names to Ondo Assembly

Adewale Momoh, Akure

 

In a bid to hit the ground running in his second term, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has forwarded the names of four Commissioner nominees to the Ondo State House of Assembly.

The spokesperson of the State House of Assembly, Olugbenga Omole, who is the Chairman House Committee on Information, Youth and Sports Development, confirmed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to Omole, the nominees are: Mr Ojogo Kimikanboh Donald; Mr Wale Akinterinwa; Sir Charles Titiloye and Engr. Aminu Raimi Olayiwola.

While disclosing that the governor’s request will be given accelerated approval by the Assembly, Omole stated that the governor’s letter was sent to the Speaker, Bamidele Oleyelogun, by the Chief of staff to the Governor, Chief Olugbenga.

