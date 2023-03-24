Commit to budget-backed WASH policy, WaterAid tells Lagos Govt.

WaterAid Nigeria has called on the Lagos State Government to expedite action on the commitment to have a state WASH policy.

Also, the international organisation said there was a need to have funds budgeted for functional and sustainable water facilities in health care facilities, schools and communities in the state.

Making the call during the 2023 World Water Day commemoration in Lagos, Country Director of WaterAid, Evelyn Mere urged governments all over the world to make water, sanitation and hygiene a top national priority by investing in viable and sustainable water systems that deliver value, adding that such measures are key drivers of economic progress, development, health, gender equity and climate resilience.

This year’s World Water Day was organised by WaterAid Nigeria in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, Ojodu Local Council Development Authority (LCDA),

with support from Humanity Family Foundation for Peace and Development (HUFFPED), Kimberly–Clark Foundation and the Coca Cola Bottling Company.

The event was held at the Babs Fafunwa Millennium Secondary School, Ojodu in Lagos State.

According to Mere who was represented the Executive Director of HUFFPED, Mr. Henry Adenigba, this year’s theme: ‘Accelerating Change’ is apt as it beacons on everyone to play their part in ending the water and sanitation crisis. “For citizens to make a difference by changing the way they use, consume and manage water and the willingness to pay appropriate tariffs to ensure cost recovery for sustainability.”

This year’s commemoration also brought together students from various schools who engaged in debates and other activities during which they highlighted their knowledge and skill on water, sanitation and hygiene issues particularly as they impact healthy living, diseases and infection prevention.

Schools represented at the event include : Ojodu Primary School 1, Ojodu Primary School 11, Ojodu Primary School 111, Ojodu Junior Grammar School, Ojodu Junior High School, Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary School and Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Grammar School.

According to the country director of WaterAid,

about one billion people are risking cholera in 43 countries because of fragile water and sanitation infrastructure.

“The latest report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) reveals an outbreak of cholera in 22 countries worldwide with one billion people in 43 countries at risk, and the upsurge countries where water and sanitation infrastructure is fragile, especially in countries within Africa.

“Invariably, this points to the importance of water, sanitation and hygiene as crucial in helping communities build resilience to the effects of climate change; we have proved that real progress is possible with increased access to WASH achieved in the last 20 years. But this is still too slow. Even more so, the outbreak threatens to reverse progress,” Mere stressed.

On her part, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Drainage Services and Water Resources, represented by Director, Water Resources, Engr. Mrs. Omolanke Taiwo said this year’s theme emphasises the need to speed up efforts towards achieving sustainable water management practices.

Her words, “To accelerate change and secure progress on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the private sector are working together to promote sustainable water practices. This includes investment in infrastructure and technologies that improves access to clean water, reducing water waste while promoting water conservation and efficiency.”

In order to achieve this, Taiwo pointed out that the needs of women, girls, the vulnerable and marginalised communities must be taken into consideration in order to deliver access to clean water and safe sanitation

The Principal, Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary Schools, Mrs Osunrinde A.O urged students to always promote best hygiene practices.

Other side attractions include various School presentation in Drama, Songs, Poetry by the School Environmental Health Clubs (SEHC) members which emphasised the importance of water to human life, animals and plants.————–END

