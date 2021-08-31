‘Committed, dedicated teachers our greatest assets’

The Regional Director Academics at Bridge Nigeria, Rhoda Odigboh has described teachers as best assets of the Bridge Community Schools, given their dedication, passion and hard work in line with the mission to deliver a life-changing education for millions of children in underserved communities in the country.

“Our teachers must be commended for the success of their pupils. The learning gains evidenced at Bridge are as a result of their dedication, passion and hard work.

The success our children have achieved in the national examination shows what Bridge has always believed that every Nigerian child can excel if given the right opportunities, supportive teachers and empowering schools,” she said.

She gave the commendation during the 2021 Prize-Giving Day and Graduation of the pupils, organised as part of activities marking th end of the school year.

The high points of the event attended by the management, parents, pupils and teachers in all Bridge Community Schools, were presentation of gifts to teachers that distinguished themselves during the academic year, presentation of gifts and awards to pupils in various categories, as well as celebration of the milestones so far achieved in the year.

The award categories are the Most Punctual and Organised, Most Improved, Most Respectful, Best pupils in different subjects as Mathematics, English Language and Science, Best Prefect, Best Graduating Pupils, Best Vendor, and Teacher of the Year Awards.

The Best graduating pupil in Primary Six at Bridge International Academy, Anibaba in Ikorodu, Iretomiwa Adewusi, thanked the school management for giving him the opportunity to become a better person, academically and morally.

He attributed his success to his dedication and commitment to academic works and other cocurricular activities.

A parent at Bridge International Academy, Omobalufon in Ojo area of Lagos, Mrs. Olayinka Amudipe, whose son was the best graduating pupil in Primary Six in the school, expressed delight that she made a good decision in choosing Bridge school for her child.

Some other parents in their separate comments also expressed joy that their children had been transformed significantly in academic and moral improvement.

Like this: Like Loading...