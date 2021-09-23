News Top Stories

Committed exercise yearly could reverse heart stiffness –Study

Researchers in the United States (U.S.) said a year of exercise training helped to preserve or increase the youthful elasticity of the heart muscle among people showing early signs of heart failure. These are the results of a new research, published in the American Heart Association (AHA) journal ‘Circulation’. The study bolsters the idea that ‘exercise is medicine,’ according to the researchers. The research focused on a condition called heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Characterised by increasing stiffness of the heart muscle and high pressures inside the heart during exercise, the condition is largely untreatable once established and causes fatigue, excess fluid in the lungs and legs, and shortness of breath. The study’s senior author, Dr. Benjamin Levine, said: “It is considered by some to be one of the most important virtually untreatable diseases in cardiovascular medicine. Levine is a professor of internal medicine at UT Southwestern and director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.

